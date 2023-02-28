James City County man arrested for allegedly shooting another man

The investigation began when the James City County Police Department got a report of a gunshot victim at a 7-Eleven on Croaker Road.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A James City County man was arrested late Monday night for allegedly shooting another person at his home, police said.

James Bradsby, 49, was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

The investigation began around 6:20 p.m. Monday night when the James City County Police Department got a report of a gunshot victim at the 7-Eleven on 8185 Croaker Road.

The victim, a 56-year-old person, had several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in Richmond to be treated.

Police officers went to Bradsby's home, where investigators believe the shooting happened, to find him. The home is located in the 8200 block of Croaker Road, less than a mile from the 7-Eleven.