James City County police arrest man barricaded in home with AR-15, bulletproof vest

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Wednesday morning, the James City County Police Department said they had arrested a 23-year-old man who had barricaded himself and a 22-year-old woman inside a home with several weapons.

Police report he had an AR-15, a handgun, a knife and a hatchet.

The situation started at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, in the 200 block of Portmarnoch.

Gunshots had been reported for the area, and when police got to the scene, a woman waved them down to explain that the suspect in the home, Kenneth Alan Wilder, was having a mental health issue.

He is accused of firing gunshots outside the home before police arrived, and shooting inside the home at least once while officers were negotiating.

Around 3:30 a.m., police helped the 22-year-old woman out of the house without injuries.

At 7:25 a.m., police said Wilder came out of the house, dressed in a bulletproof vest and a ballistic helmet, carrying weapons.