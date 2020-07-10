James City County police investigating two robberies at 7-Eleven stores

There were no injuries in either incident. The two suspects were seen in a small blue or black sedan.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are investigating two robberies at two 7-Eleven stores overnight.

Police responded to the first incident around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at 7211 Richmond Road.

Two men entered the store and demanded money. One of the men had a large knife.

The two suspects left the store with cash and merchandise from the store.

Almost 30 minutes later, two men who matched the description at the other robbery, walked into a 7-Eleven at 8185 Croaker Road.

The suspects did not have a weapon during this incident. The two men left the store without any money or merchandise.

York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office K9 also assisted with searching the area.

Anyone with information about these incidents or that may be able to identify these suspects is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.