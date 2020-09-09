James City County Police search for 4 suspects who allegedly broke into car, stole wallet

Police in James City County said they're searching for four suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a car at Westlake Court.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police in James City County said they're searching for four suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a car at Westlake Court on August 31.

That day, just before 2:30 a.m. (the time on the video is off by an hour), police said the victim woke up after hearing a commotion outside.

The woman saw four people in her driveway, and noticed her car's window had been shattered. Police said she realized her wallet had been stolen from the vehicle.

A security camera at her home captured the scene.

Police are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to come forward with the information.