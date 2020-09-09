James City County Police search for 4 suspects who allegedly broke into car, stole wallet

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police in James City County said they're searching for four suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a car at Westlake Court on August 31.
That day, just before 2:30 a.m. (the time on the video is off by an hour), police said the victim woke up after hearing a commotion outside.
The woman saw four people in her driveway, and noticed her car's window had been shattered. Police said she realized her wallet had been stolen from the vehicle.
A security camera at her home captured the scene.
Police are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to come forward with the information.
To aid investigators, call Investigator Sten at 757.603.6044 or the area crime line, 1.888.Lock.U.Up.