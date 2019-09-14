JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted on federal drug charges.

A Federal Arrest Warrant from the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia for the arrest of 36-year-old Tiante Sanchez Woodley.

Woodley is wanted for distributing and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. The charges are connected to an incident that happened in James City County that is being prosedcuted in federal court.

The 36-year-old is described as 6'3" tall, weighing 316 pounds, bald with a heavy beard and has a prosthetic leg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woodley or how to find him is asked to call police at 757-566-0112, email police, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.