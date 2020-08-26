James City County Police search for suspects in unlocked car burglaries from Lake Powell Point, Hillside Way

A video released by police showed three people walking together, before two approached unlocked vehicles, opened their doors and started searching through them.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is searching for multiple suspects involved in burglaries from unlocked vehicles in the Lake Powell Point subdivision and Hillside Way area.

A Wednesday release said several unlocked cars were hit by the burglars in the early morning hours of August 23. Police didn't say how many cars were affected, or what was reported stolen.

A video released by police showed three people walking together, before two approached unlocked vehicles, opened their doors and started searching through them.