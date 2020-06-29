James City County Police search for suspects that allegedly stole from 20 unlocked vehicles

Police are searching for two unidentified suspects who allegedly stole items from unlocked cars in Toano on June 12 and June 24.

TOANO, Va. — James City County Police are trying to identify two suspects allegedly involved in a string of thefts from unlocked cars in Toano, Virginia.

These people are wanted for questioning after police say more than 20 larcenies occurred in unlocked cars in the early-morning hours of June 12 and June 24.

Police said Monday morning that the two people caught on security footage were likely teens or young men. They were wearing masks and gloves in a photo released by the department.

James City County also released a blurry photo of a white sedan-style car possibly related to the larcenies. The release claimed the car was "in the area" that the suspects were seen on foot.

Officials did not detail the precise areas of Toano where the thefts occurred.