James City County Police seek identities of burglary suspects from FasMart theft

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County Police are hoping to identify two women from the security footage of a FasMart, who they said are suspects in an August 18 burglary.

About 1 a.m. that Tuesday, officers were called to check on the store in the 4400 block of John Tyler Highway. Police said the front door was unlocked, even though the store had closed at 10 p.m. the night before.

A release from the department said security footage showed two women entering the store, and they suspect one of them took four Bidi vape sticks before leaving.

The women were seen leaving in a white SUV.