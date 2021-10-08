Women wanted for attack at Griffon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Officers released still images showing three women whom they believe were responsible for hurting three other people at the theme park on Aug. 8, 2021.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note : We edited the video from Alexis Snyder that we've included in this story in order to avoid any expletives or gestures that people may find offensive.

Police released pictures Thursday of the women they believe beat up three other people at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Aug. 8.

The faces of the women may be familiar to a lot of people. That's because they could be seen in several videos that people shot of a fight that took place while guests at the theme park were waiting to ride Griffon, one of Busch Gardens' roller coasters

Stephanie Williams-Ortery, spokeswoman for the James City Police Department, said its officers went to the park around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 8 after they received a call about the fight. When they got there, medics from Busch Gardens were treating the people who had been hurt.

One person had severe swelling and a cut near her eye. The second person had a small cut to the right of her eye, marks on her arms, and swelling on her face. The third person had a red mark on her upper thigh. Williams-Ortery said medics took one of the people to the hospital.

People who recorded what happened shared the videos on a number of platforms, including Alexis Snyder:

BGWFans.com tweeted about the fight and included a link to a video that someone posted on Reddit.

The combined videos show someone putting a hand around the neck of a woman in SpongeBob SquarePants shirt, while another person whacks her. One of the people slams her against a wall before moving her towards an entrance/exit.

At that point, a woman with a cane, who appears to be with the woman in the SpongeBob SquarePants shirt, starts arguing with some of the people already seen in the videos.

Someone pushes the woman with the cane against a support before bending her backward over a railing. Then, two people choke, slap, and/or punch her.

The woman in the SpongeBob SquarePants shirt returns to provide backup for the woman with the cane. She finds herself being pulled away, held down, and beaten. The entire time, there is screaming and yelling taking place. People help get two children out of the way of what is taking place.

Williams-Ortery said officers couldn't find the women responsible for the attack on the day that it happened.