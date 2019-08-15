JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police are warning residents about ATM skimmers after one was found at a bank.

Police said skimmers are devices that are placed over card readers on machines that scan credit or debit cards, like ATM’s and gas pumps. Criminals put the small, inconspicuous devices into place and come back a few days later to retrieve them.

Criminals are then able to access card information from all cards that were scanned through the device.

To avoid becoming a victim, the police recommend residents take a good look at a card reader before using it.

It's also suggested to look for signs of tampering and anything unusual. Some skimmers will cover the flashing indicator light on ATM’s.

RELATED: Growing number of skimmers being found across North Carolina

If any residents are skeptical about a device, they should feel for loose parts. A card reader's parts should not wiggle or move when gently pressed.

If someone sees or feels something unusual, do not use the machine and contact the financial institution or business.

As always, if anyone sees something, they should say something. If residents see suspicious activity at an ATM or other card reader device, please contact police at 757-566-0112.

Police did not release information about where the one skimmer was found.

RELATED: VERIFY: Entering wrong pin number spots fake credit card readers?