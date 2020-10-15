James City County reports more car larcenies - suspect accused of stealing gun

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Thursday morning, one day after the last report of people stealing items from unlocked cars, the James City County police said there had been another car theft incident - this time, in the White Hall neighborhood.
Police said an unknown suspect entered unlocked cars on the night of October 6, and stole a gun and several other items from those vehicles.
They did not release an approximate time of the crime.
If you can identify the suspect in the surveillance video, or if you know anything else that could help police crack the case, call Investigator Tim Renwick at 757.259.5164 or the area crime line: 1.888.Lock.U.Up.