James City County reports more car larcenies - suspect accused of stealing gun

Police said an unknown suspect entered unlocked cars on the night of October 6, and stole a gun and several other items from those vehicles.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Thursday morning, one day after the last report of people stealing items from unlocked cars, the James City County police said there had been another car theft incident - this time, in the White Hall neighborhood.

Police said an unknown suspect entered unlocked cars on the night of October 6, and stole a gun and several other items from those vehicles.

They did not release an approximate time of the crime.