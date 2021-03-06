Police says someone stole $7k horse saddle in James City County

Officers said a horse saddle worth about $7,000 was stolen from a parked trailer on Richmond Road Sept. 13.

Detectives are trying to find a horse saddle that was stolen from a horse trailer in Toano, Virginia early September.

James City County police said it was a Butet Premium saddle worth about $7,000 that was taken on Sept. 13, from a parked trailer in the 9100 block of Richmond Road. The theft occurred sometime between 7:30 and 11:15 a.m., officers said.

If you happen to see the saddle, here's what to look for: marks of black triangular stains on both sides (from boot polish) and a gold nameplate on the back.

Anyone who knows anything about the stolen saddle or has seen it is asked to call Officer Casper at 757-253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.