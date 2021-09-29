James City County police investigating two commercial robberies

The first robbery was at a 7-Eleven and the second was at a CVS store.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 28, 2021.

The James City County Police Department is investigating two commercial robberies and looking for suspects.

The first robbery was armed and occurred on September 21 at the 7-Eleven store on Richmond Road in Norge.

According to police, two male subjects entered the store and one subject went to the register to pay for a bottle of water.

At the register, he brandished a handgun and pointed it at the clerk while trying to take money. The clerk shoved the register in his direction and then both men left the store on foot without taking anything.

The second robbery occurred on September 26 at the CVS located at 7529 Richmond Road.

According to police, a subject entered the store, grabbed an employee and forced them to walk to the register to retrieve money. When the employee gave them cash from the register, they left the store.

A description provided says the subject was Black, 6'1'', approximately 190 pounds, wearing a black apron and a black face covering. They were also not wearing shoes.