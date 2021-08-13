Man seriously hurt in Newport News shooting

The shooting happened in the 10000th block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in Newport News on Friday night.

Newport News Police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 10000th block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

There's no word on any suspects at this time or what may have led up to the shooting.