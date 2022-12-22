Police investigate jewelry robberies at 2 Hampton Roads malls on same day

Jewelry store thieves made off with expensive goods at not one, but two Hampton Roads malls on Wednesday. Police say it’s possible the heists are related.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jewelry store thieves made off with expensive goods at not one, but two Hampton Roads malls on Wednesday.

Investigators in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake said they are looking for two suspects from each case. However, they said it’s possible the heists are related.

They said the two smash-and-grab operations happened just hours apart.

Virginia Beach Police said two men walked into Reeds Jewelers at Lynnhaven Mall just after 1 p.m.

“They had masks on, gloves on, and hats,” said Virginia Beach Detective Bureau Captain Pat Harris. “They produced large hammers, entered into the Reeds Jewelers, and began to smash cabinets."

Captain Harris said the duo rat out with several pieces of jewelry and took off in a stolen car.

“Which we recovered a short while later,” Captain Harris said.

A few hours later, Chesapeake police officers said a similar heist went down at Greenbrier Mall.

Investigators said two men walked into a jewelry store with hammers, smashed cases, and ran away with merchandise.

Security footage shows the robbers also wore masks, hats and gloves.

“We have been working with the Chesapeake Police Department,” Harris said. “We believe there is a possible connection. It is unlikely that there is a coincidence of two smash-and-grab robberies of jewelry stores within a short period of time."

Investigators said no one got hurt in either crime.

Captain Harris urges shoppers and store employees to keep an eye out for suspicious activity during the holiday rush.

“Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of who is in parking lots, who is in the mall,” Harris said. “If you see something odd or unusual report it.”