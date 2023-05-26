Norfolk man sentenced to 35 years in toddler's scalding death

John Hardee was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder for putting the child in a bathtub with scalding hot water and neglecting to take her to a nearby hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man convicted of killing a young girl was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday.

A judge found John Hardee guilty of 2nd-degree murder for putting 2-year-old Harley Williams in a bathtub with scalding hot water and neglecting to take her to a nearby hospital in 2018.

The sentence is several years higher than the recommended guidelines, which were between 17 years and five months, and 29 years and one month. After Hardee's release from prison, he will have five years of probation, and no contact with minors.

Hardee told the judge he regrets not making different decisions that night in April of 2018 and that he did not mean to hurt his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

"Your honor, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish we didn’t make different decisions. It was not malicious," Hardee said.

Prosecutors argued, however, that Hardee is a danger to the public after failing to act quickly when Harley got severely burned. They mentioned how he texted "I'm going to jail," to his girlfriend, Shelby Love, afterward.

Prosecutors also brought up to the judge that Hardee has a prior conviction from 2013 for beating his 14-month-old son.

The judge sided with the prosecution and gave Hardee a sentence nearly six years higher than the recommended guidelines, saying the act was "not done out of ignorance, but out of selfishness."