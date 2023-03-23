Mathews County man convicted of killing parents at home sentenced to 50 years

Jonathan Moore pled guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and using a knife in the commission of a felony.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A man convicted of killing his parents at their home in Mathews County was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday.

According to online court documents, one count from each charge was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to the remaining charges and was sentenced to 45 years for the murder charge and five years for the knife charge.

The investigation began on June 8, 2022, when Mathews County deputies looked into a report of a family of three missing from the New Point area of the county. Family members hadn't heard from Jonathan or his parents, Adam and Melissa Moore, since two days before.

Deputies had also learned that a vehicle owned by Adam Moore, a 2015 Ford Lariat F150, was missing.

Deputies entered their home in the 400 block of White Point Lane and found the bodies of Adam and Melissa Moore. They were in the master bedroom and reportedly had multiple deep stab wounds.

As investigators looked into the deaths, they got warrants charging Jonathan Moore. The following day, investigators said they tracked Moore down at a hospital in Lynchburg, Virginia, after they said he contacted people letting them know he went to get stitches in his hand.