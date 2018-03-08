HOUSTON — HOUSTON – Police say Joseph James Pappas II, 62, the suspect in the murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist, shot and killed himself during an encounter with police in southwest Houston Friday morning.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a press conference Friday morning that it all started just before 9:30 a.m. when a resident called 911 after he chased a suspicious person.

The resident called back said the suspect was near the Seven Acres Senior Care Center on Braeswood. At that time the caller explained that he believed that the suspicious person was Pappas.

Acevedo identified the caller as an employee with the Houston Parks Board who was on duty. The caller had been checking an area near the bayou which is prone to graffiti.

The caller said he initially mistook Pappas for a vandal when he approached him, the chief said. Pappas then walked away from the resident with his arms out the caller apologized for mistaking him for a vandal.

The chief said the caller then found a discarded wallet and was able to identify Pappas from the ID inside.

Police arrived in the area just after 9:30 a.m. and an officer spotted Pappas on Bob White Drive. The chief said the officer, who was by himself, ordered Pappas to show his hands but he was refusing to comply with orders.

Pappas then began talking about suicide and had his left hand raised and his right hand hidden behind him. The officer then realized that Pappas was wearing body armor and moved back to position himself behind his patrol vehicle.

A second patrol unit then pulled up as officers cornered Pappas in a front yard in the neighborhood. The chief said Pappas then pulled a gun and shot himself once in the head, killing himself.

SWAT officers and Harris County Pct. 5 deputies late Thursday night were at the home of Pappas after neighbors called for law enforcement presence because they feared Pappas would return to his home when no one was watching.

Officials did not find Pappas. They cleared and secured the home just after midnight early Friday.

Pappas was the son of a woman who was treated by the victim, Dr. Mark Hausknecht. She died during surgery more than two decades ago.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said it appears that Pappas had held a grudge against the doctor.

Homicide detectives went to the suspect's house in the Westbury area of southwest Houston Tuesday night after receiving several tips that led them to Pappas.

Pappas wasn't home but detectives found other evidence linking him to the crime, according to the chief.

He believes Pappas had been planning the murder for quite some time.

KHOU 11 News investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski has learned Pappas once worked for a deputy constable in Harris County and recently tried to sell several guns and ammo online.

Acevedo said Pappas texted someone he knows on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide.

The chief credited the community for helping them solve the case. A tip from someone who saw surveillance video released Monday led police to Pappas.

The video showed the suspect riding his bike down Southgate minutes after Hausknecht was shot on Main Street near Holcombe.

The doctor was riding his bike to his job at Methodist Hospital when he was shot.

The latest video came from a home security camera.

"It's disturbing that the guy is just nonchalantly riding down the street," said a neighbor.

The suspect was carrying a green backpack that investigators believe he used to conceal the gun.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht

"People bike in this neighborhood, it wouldn't have looked out of the ordinary," said another neighbor.

Video released last week was taken from a Metro Lift bus. It showed the cardiologist riding a yellow bicycle on North Main Street just before he was shot and killed.

The suspect was riding behind Hausknecht in the video. Investigators believe he then rode ahead of the victim before shooting him three times. They think he was hiding the gun in a green olive backpack.

The brazen shooting happened during the morning rush hour.

"You do not escape from the Med Center in a car, it's extremely congested you know, so a bike was like the ultimate way to really go very quickly out of the neighborhood," said another neighbor, who also asked not to be identified.

Dr. Hausknecht, who once treated President George H.W. Bush, was a compassionate physician with a phenomenal bedside manner, according to colleagues at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“The Houston Methodist family is still in shock about the senseless killing of one of our longtime physicians, Dr. Mark Hausknecht,“ said Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “We are relieved that the Houston Police Department has identified the suspect and are confident he will be apprehended soon. We hope that identifying this suspect is the beginning of the long road to healing for Mark’s family and friends. We continue to support his family and pray for them during this difficult time.”

Several members of the Boy Scouts attended the funeral service for Hausknecht at Houston's First Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Some of Hausknecht's happiest memories were spent while he was scoutmaster of BSA Troop 11 for his two boys, according to his obituary.

