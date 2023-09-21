Judge allows Deja Taylor to remain on bond with zero tolerance policy

As a condition of keeping her bond, if Taylor has a positive drug test, the judge will be notified immediately and her bond will be revoked.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A judge will allow Deja Taylor to remain on bond after prosecutors accused her of violating her bond agreement by failing drug tests.

The decision came in a Thursday court hearing after prosecutors said the 26-year-old mother violated her bond agreement as she awaits sentencing for federal gun charges she pled guilty to.

Taylor pleaded guilty to lying on her gun permit paperwork in 2021 about using marijuana at the time she bought her 9mm handgun. That same handgun, according to Newport News Police, was used by her son to shoot his Richneck Elementary School teacher, Abby Zwerner.

In court, federal prosecutors told a judge the mother failed multiple drug tests, which had positive results for marijuana, and once for cocaine and failed to show up to counseling.

Taylor's attorney, James Ellenson, argued that, for a chronic user of marijuana, the drug can live in the body for up to 30 days, and that the test results may not have indicated consistent use and violations.

According to Taylor's probation officer, Taylor had a negative drug test on Sept. 11 and she had shown up to her latest phase testing, showing some progress.

The judge sided with Ellenson, saying the recent negative test proved she was making some progress. As a condition of keeping her bond, if Taylor has a positive test, the judge will be notified immediately and her bond will be revoked.