x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Judge denies release of former FBI agent convicted of murdering his son

Martens’ attorneys argued that the 70-year-old was at great risk of contracting COVID-19 at a state prison where he’s serving up to 25 years.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former FBI agent who was convicted of murdering his son in law in North Carolina will not get to leave prison because of the risk of getting coronavirus. 

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that a judge denied the request on Tuesday. 

Thomas Michael Martens was convicted of murdering son-in-law Jason Corbett in 2017. 

Martens’ attorneys argued that the 70-year-old was at great risk of contracting COVID-19 at a state prison where he’s serving up to 25 years. 

Judge Mark Klass of Davidson Superior Court denied Martens’ request after hearing arguments in court. 

RELATED: US Marshals takes wanted gang member into custody in Norfolk

RELATED: Court docs: Romance novelist accused of killing chef husband sought independent life, stood to gain $1.5M

RELATED: 41 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Hampton Roads Regional Jail