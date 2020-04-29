Judge denies release of former FBI agent convicted of murdering his son

Martens’ attorneys argued that the 70-year-old was at great risk of contracting COVID-19 at a state prison where he’s serving up to 25 years.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former FBI agent who was convicted of murdering his son in law in North Carolina will not get to leave prison because of the risk of getting coronavirus.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that a judge denied the request on Tuesday.

Thomas Michael Martens was convicted of murdering son-in-law Jason Corbett in 2017.

Martens’ attorneys argued that the 70-year-old was at great risk of contracting COVID-19 at a state prison where he’s serving up to 25 years.