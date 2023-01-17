Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach principal accused of reaching up woman's skirt

Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on Oct. 29.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge on Tuesday morning dismissed the charges against a Virginia Beach principal accused of reaching up a woman's skirt last year.

The Virginia Beach General District Court judge cited reasonable doubt in dismissing the charges against Joel Guldenschuh, a principal at Old Donation School.

The judge also dismissed a protective order filed against Guldenschuh by the woman who accused him.

He was originally charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, but after the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office reviewed the case, the charge was amended to simple assault.