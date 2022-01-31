Judge orders second mental examination for Cory Bigsby

During a hearing, a court-approved doctor said Bigsby was competent to stand trial, while a defense-hired doctor said he wasn't.

HAMPTON, Va. — A judge on Friday ordered a second mental examination for Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby. Bigsby faces several charges unrelated to his son's disappearance, and the court is trying to determine if he's competent to stand trial.

The order comes after Judge James Hawks ordered the first examination of Bigsby in December using a court-approved doctor. Bigsby's defense also hired their own doctor, who wasn't on the approved list.

During a Friday morning hearing, the court-approved doctor said Bigsby was competent to stand trial, while the defense-hired doctor said he wasn't. Because of the conflict, Bigsby's defense requested a second examination from a new doctor.

Hawks appointed a Chesapeake psychologist to conduct the examination. The court will meet to discuss the results on March 31.

Friday's hearing came almost a year after Bigsby first reported his son, 4-year-old Codi, missing to the Hampton Police Division on Jan. 31, 2022.

When police brought Bigsby in for questioning about Codi, he allegedly told them he sometimes left his young children home alone. That led to child neglect charges.

Bigsby faces 30 charges, which include 28 felonies and two misdemeanors. He's been behind bars since Feb. 3, 2022, and his bond has been denied six times as he awaits a trial.

Since Codi's disappearance, search teams and the public have banded together at different times to search for the four-year-old, but he hasn't been found yet.