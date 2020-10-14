Judge rejects N.C. political donor's prison delay request

Lindberg was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being convicted in March of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A judge says an insurance company magnate and major North Carolina political donor convicted on corruption-related counts must begin his federal prison term next week.

U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn rejected Greg Lindberg’s request that that his active sentence be delayed so he can more effectively appeal his conviction and because of an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

Lindberg is supposed to report Tuesday to a prison in Alabama.