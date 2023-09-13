Charges set aside for well-known Hampton pastor who allegedly hit his son with a gun

Joshua King was charged with malicious wounding, assault, and gun charges.

HAMPTON, Va. — Charges against a well-known Hampton pastor have been set aside.

Court documents say Rev. Joshua King, Sr. allegedly hit his son in the head with a gun after getting into an argument with him. He was charged with malicious wounding, assault, and gun charges.

But on Wednesday the commonwealth's attorney motioned to nolle prosequi those charges, which means the charges are withdrawn. The judge then granted the motion.

According to court records, the pastor and his son got into an argument at the family home. Documents then say King wanted his son to leave, so he allegedly pushed his son and put his hand around his neck for approximately eight or nine seconds.

The son allegedly responded by putting his father in a chokehold.

When the son let go, King went to his car to get a gun, pointed it at his son, and then hit him in the back of the head with it.