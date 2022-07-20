Hampton mom to be sentenced for murder of her 2-year-old son

Julia Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to the 2019 killing of her son Noah. She faces a maximum of 55 years in prison.

HAMPTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from December 2021, when Julia Tomlin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Hampton mother jailed for the murder of her 2-year-old son is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, July 25.

Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell told 13News Now this week that he plans to ask the judge for the maximum sentence.

The second-degree murder charge alone carries 5 to 40 years. The judge could tack up to 15 additional years for the other charges of concealing a dead body and felony child neglect.

Bell said in December that he planned to call the Medical Examiner to testify at Monday's sentencing hearing. He would not elaborate this week on what other witnesses we could expect.

Tomlin's attorney, who will also present an argument before the judge at sentencing, did not respond to our request for comment.