Jurors deliberate in fifth day of Windsor traffic stop lawsuit trial

Army Lt. Caron Nazario's commanding officer described him as "outgoing" and "gregarious," but the traffic stop has left him shaken and impacted his military life.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Jurors are deliberating on the $1 million lawsuit filed by Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is suing two Windsor police officers for a controversial December 2020 traffic stop.

Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker stopped Nazario for a missing rear license plate in 2020. In police body camera video, they pulled out their guns, told him to get out of the car even though he was scared, and eventually, Gutierrez pepper sprayed him.

Nazario's commanding officer for the Army told jurors he talked to Nazario about what happened the morning after the traffic stop. According to his testimony, the commanding officer said Nazario has never been the same.

He described Nazario as “outgoing" and "gregarious,” but the traffic stop has left him shaken and impacted his military life.

Under oath, he said Nazario requires more specific and clear commands from his superiors, as well as encouragement. He is also more hesitant to fulfill military duties.

Defense attorneys had the chance to cross-examine the witness, which the lawyer for Gutierrez did. Crocker's lawyer declined to question any further.

She pushed the commanding officer on why he gave Nazario an “outstanding” mark for emotional stability in his military medical evaluation for the past year.