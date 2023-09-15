Jury convicts 'cleaning guy' of murdering retired Norfolk police sergeant during armed burglary of his home

The man had been hired to clean the home of 83-year-old William Moore, and that's when he came up with a plot to steal Moore's collection of firearms.

NORFOLK, Va. — After six hours of deliberation following a four-day trial, a jury found a Norfolk man guilty on Friday of murdering a retired city police sergeant during the armed burglary of his home last year.

According to a news release from the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's office, 21-year-old Xavier Elijah Hudspeth was found guilty of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, armed statutory burglary, conspiring to commit armed statutory burglary, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms.

Prosecutors say Hudspeth, as the employee of a cleaning company, had been hired twice to clean the home of 83-year-old former Norfolk Police Sergeant William Irving Moore. They say that's when Hudspeth came up with a plot to steal Moore's collection of firearms.

During the trial, Hudspeth's co-defendant, 21-year-old Andra Brown, testified that Hudspeth recruited him to help with the robbery because Moore and his daughter, Connie Hubbard, who also lived at the home, wouldn't recognize him.

The two men went to Moore's home at night on February 28, 2022. Brown knocked on the door and then shot Moore in the head and chest, killing him when he opened the door, according to the release. Brown is also accused of shooting Hubbard in the face before rummaging through her father's belongings and running out the back door.

Both men were taken into custody by arriving Norfolk police officers who responded to a 911 call from Hubbard.

Hubbard, who fell to the floor and played dead after being shot, testified at the trial that she heard a familiar voice say, "Dude, what did you do?" during the robbery. While recovering from her injuries in the hospital, Hubbard told her sister that she realized the voice belonged to "the cleaning guy," prosecutors said.

Hudspeth and Broth were both indicted by a grand jury in August 2022 for crimes related to the fatal home invasion. Hudspeth was also indicted for the larceny of a firearm from Moore’s home that occurred a month before.

In November 2022, Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm, and conspiring to commit the larceny of firearms. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 6.

Hudspeth will appear for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 1.

“William Moore gave his career to our City and deserved to live the rest of his life in peace,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said in a press release. “He and his family had hired Mr. Hudspeth to help take care of them, and Mr. Hudspeth broke that trust in the worst way.

"The defendants in this case killed him in his own home and nearly killed his daughter, all for greed," Fatehi said. "Mr. Brown has admitted his guilt. The jury has convicted Mr. Hudspeth. We now will advocate for a sentence that holds them accountable for what they have done.”