NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A federal jury convicted a Hampton man on Friday.

Damontaze M. Tillery, 24, was charged with use of a firearm resulting in death, drug conspiracy, attempted possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court documents and presented evidence said Tillery arranged to trade a firearm for the drug MDMA, commonly called “ecstasy.” The victim was supposed to provide the MDMA.

On July 26, 2018, the victim traveled from Virginia Beach to downtown Newport News to conduct the transaction with Tillery. Two pair met at 19th Street and Ivy. During the transaction, Tillery murdered the victim.

The victim, 31-year-old Javon Stephenson, was unarmed and still in possession of the quantity of ecstasy when he was found dead in his vehicle with his foot on the gas causing the tires to spin until a bystander turned the vehicle off, court documents said.

An off-duty Newport News firefighter responded after seeing the smoke coming from the vehicle, and upon approaching the vehicle he realized the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tillery faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on November 8.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

