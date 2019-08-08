NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A federal jury convicted a Hampton man and woman on Wednesday on charges stemming from dealing cocaine.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, 30-year-old Marcus Troy Moody and 29-year-old Latoya Patrice Carter were stopped by Newport News police in December of 2018 after ignoring several traffic laws.

When officers conducted a lawful search of Moody, Carter, and their vehicle, the police found two loaded semi-automatic handguns, including one with an extended magazine; an additional loaded magazine; a digital scale with narcotics residue; narcotics packaging material; approximately 80 grams of cocaine; and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Moody and Carter face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on November 14. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.