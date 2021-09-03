Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warn of recent 'jury duty scams'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a recent scam happening in the area.
Officials said they've received several reports of residents getting calls from people claiming to be "Sergeant Rodriguez from the fugitive squad" or a "clerk from finance."
The scammers then inform the resident that they have missed a jury duty summons. The caller claims that residents must make a payment in order to avoid being arrested.
Now, the sheriff's office wants to emphasize to the public that this is a SCAM. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office "will never ask for payment over the phone or through smartphone applications."
The office also said in a press release that they would never offer to negotiate a payment in lieu of arrest.
If you receive a call or have questions about a warrant, contact the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office at 757-382-6159.