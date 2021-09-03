Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warn of recent 'jury duty scams'

The scammers impersonate office staff and deputies and claim they're owed money for a missing jury duty summons.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a recent scam happening in the area.

Officials said they've received several reports of residents getting calls from people claiming to be "Sergeant Rodriguez from the fugitive squad" or a "clerk from finance."

The scammers then inform the resident that they have missed a jury duty summons. The caller claims that residents must make a payment in order to avoid being arrested.

Now, the sheriff's office wants to emphasize to the public that this is a SCAM. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office "will never ask for payment over the phone or through smartphone applications."

The office also said in a press release that they would never offer to negotiate a payment in lieu of arrest.