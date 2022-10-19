Newport News Sheriff's Office says jury duty calls are a scam - Here's how to spot other ploys

A spokesperson for the Newport News Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple calls asking about fines for missing jury duty.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Sheriff's Office (NNSO) has been receiving calls from people wondering about needing to make payments for missing jury duty.

A spokesperson for NNSO told people in a tweet Wednesday that they're not the ones who have been calling.

In the last 24 hours, we received calls from people wondering about missing jury duty. Nope, we didn't call, but we're sure glad people checked with us before paying. Can't wait for the day we won't need to remind people about #SCAM phone calls & texts. https://t.co/oPXJJMyIw4 pic.twitter.com/UCALQZvHRt — Newport News Sheriff's Office (@NnsoJ) October 19, 2022

The confusion in the situation is reminiscent of situations across the country, as America continues to struggle with scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, there were nearly 300,000 scams reported in the U.S. from February 2015 to October 2022.

Here are some tips from the BBB on spotting and avoiding scams: