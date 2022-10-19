Newport News Sheriff's Office says jury duty calls are a scam - Here's how to spot other ploys

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Sheriff's Office (NNSO) has been receiving calls from people wondering about needing to make payments for missing jury duty.
A spokesperson for NNSO told people in a tweet Wednesday that they're not the ones who have been calling.
The confusion in the situation is reminiscent of situations across the country, as America continues to struggle with scams.
According to the Better Business Bureau, there were nearly 300,000 scams reported in the U.S. from February 2015 to October 2022.
Here are some tips from the BBB on spotting and avoiding scams:
- Never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you have never met face-to-face.
- Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails.
- Don’t believe everything you see.
- Double check your online purchase is secure before checking out.
- Use extreme caution when dealing with anyone you’ve met online.
- Never share personally identifiable information.
- Resist the pressure to act immediately.
- Use secure and traceable transactions.
- Whenever possible, work with local businesses.
- Be cautious about what you share on social media.
