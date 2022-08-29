Jury expected to reach verdict in trial of Javon Doyle, man accused of killing ODU student in 2011

Throughout the last week, investigators from the case, Javon Doyle's former cellmate, Cummings' neighbors, father, and roommate (who was also shot) all testified.

The jury in Javon Doyle's first-degree and attempted second-degree murder trial is expected to return a verdict on Monday.

Doyle took the stand last Wednesday, more than 10 years after Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings was killed. Doyle is accused of pulling the trigger back in 2011.

Throughout the last week, investigators from the case, Doyle's former cellmate, Cummings' neighbors, father, and roommate (who was also shot) testified before jurors.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots after 4 a.m. on June 10. They looked outside and saw Jake Carey, Cummings' roommate, lying in a pool of blood in the driveway.

They also said they saw a man running down the street, but their testimony didn't agree on what that man was wearing.

One of them said Doyle's facial features looked similar to the man he saw at the crime scene.

Defense attorneys argued that these witnesses only got a police lineup of suspects a year after a shooting, so their memories might not have been clear. A neighbor did point out Doyle in the lineup.

Carey, Cummings' roommate, said he was home when the front door was kicked down, and he heard multiple footsteps go upstairs to his friend's room before a gunshot rang out.

He waited until things were quiet to leave his bedroom, and when he saw Cummings at the bottom of the stairs, not moving, he got closer. That's when someone shot Carey in the neck, hand, shoulder and back.

He blacked out but survived. He needed multiple surgeries to recover.

Doyle was one of several people arrested in suspicion of this murder. In 2021, Norfolk police also arrested Kwame Edwards, Ahmad Watson, and Rashad Dooley.