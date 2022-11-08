Mistrial declared: Jury couldn't reach verdict after Norfolk officer allegedly killed man off-duty

Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer, is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White while off-duty back in August 2020. Hoyt says White threatened his wife with a knife.

NORFOLK, Va. — After a full day of deliberations on Thursday, the jury in Edmund Hoyt's manslaughter case failed to reach verdict, causing a mistrial.

Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer, is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White while off-duty back in August 2020.

He took the stand in his own defense yesterday, telling the court White had threatened his wife with a knife. He said he didn't call 911 for help because he didn't have time.

He got to his wife about three minutes after she called him for help.

Deliberations started at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and picked back up this morning at 9 a.m.

A little after 3 p.m., they delivered a note to the judge, saying they feel like they can't come to a verdict.

Because jurors couldn't come to a unanimous decision, the judge allowed them to take a quick recess and said he may give them an Allen Charge, which means he is pushing the hung jury to agree on a verdict.

In the end, they could not.

This means the case will go back to trial, starting fresh, on Sept. 8.

Hoyt’s attorney said if he's convicted, he could face up to four years behind bars.