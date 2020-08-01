NORFOLK, Va. — A grand jury formally indicted Andre Brinkley and Shonquial Hamlin in connection to the mugging and murder of Helena Stiglets at her place of work.

Police said around 11 p.m. on May 26, Stiglets was parked outside the Wawa located at 975 East Little Creek Road where she worked when two men approached her car and shot her.

Stiglets later succumbed to her injuries at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Now Andre Brinkley is facing charges of first-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of first-degree murder, second degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of second-degree murder, carjacking, robbery, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of carjacking.

Shonquial Hamlin was indicted on prior charges of second-degree murder, robbery, and carjacking.

Andre Brinkley, 20, and Shonquial Hamlin, 21, were arrested Monday for the shooting death of Helena Stiglets on Sunday, May 26.

Helena Stiglets wife, Suzanne, said she is focused on getting justice for Helena.

"This is probably my number one goal now is seeing that this goes off without a hitch and that these guys get what they deserve,” said Suzanne.

Helena’s customers at Wawa made a book with loving notes about her and Suzanne said everyone misses Helena.

"She had a natural ability to make you feel at home when you walked into that store. And they took from me, from her kids, from her brother, from her mother and from the hundreds of people that kept her in their heart,” said Suzanne.

Hamlin has an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 21 and Brinkley's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23. Both are expected to enter pleas for their charges.