Juvenile arrested for murder of 19-year-old man in Elizabeth City

A 19-year-old man died after being shot on Aug. 22. A juvenile has been charged with murder in the case.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police have arrested and charged a juvenile with murder after a man was fatally shot a few weeks ago in Elizabeth City.

The shooting happened on Aug. 22 on South Road Street.

Officers were called to that location where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

After medics took him to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying there.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Dominique Maxwell Daguizan.

The juvenile who was charged with Daguizan's murder is being held at a juvenile detention center in Greenville, North Carolina.