VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A juvenile walked into a hospital after he was shot Monday night.

It was around 9:44 p.m. when the juvenile male walked into a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

According to police, he was shot in the 3900 block of Holland Road. That's off of Windsor Oaks Boulevard.

Police said a person of interest is in custody. There is no threat to the public.