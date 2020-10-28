Child shot on Baccalaureate Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Virginia Beach that sent a child to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatchers found out that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive around 3:20 p.m. That's between Baker Road and Diamond Springs Road.
When officers got to the location they found a child with a gunshot wound. Police said the injury wasn't life-threatening.
Medics took the victim to the hospital.
No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.