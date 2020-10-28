Child shot on Baccalaureate Drive in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened on Baccalaureate Road between Baker and Diamond Springs roads. Police expected the child to survive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Virginia Beach that sent a child to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers found out that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive around 3:20 p.m. That's between Baker Road and Diamond Springs Road.

When officers got to the location they found a child with a gunshot wound. Police said the injury wasn't life-threatening.

Medics took the victim to the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.