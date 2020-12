Friday night, the Hampton Police Division tweeted that a boy had been shot in the 2800 block of Mercury Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Friday night, the Hampton Police Division tweeted that a boy had been shot in the 2800 block of Mercury Boulevard around 4:48 p.m.

The post said the juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries.

They did not say how old the child was, or share any information about the shooting's circumstances.

So far, there's no suspect information to share.

If you know something that could help police investigate the case, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.