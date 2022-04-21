Juvenile shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in Elizabeth City Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Tatem Lane at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area.
Officers were told that a juvenile had been shot.
Police said the juvenile was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police haven't disclosed what lead up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Dept. at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.