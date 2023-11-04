Gun shop owners say gun ownership includes keeping guns away from children

According to Newport News police, the child was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two 3-year-old toddlers have died in a week's time in Hampton Roads, and police said they were in the same situation.

A gun found inside the home where a 3-year-old was shot in Portsmouth on April 3 was left "loaded and unattended with disregard to human life," investigators wrote in court documents obtained by 13News Now

Just days later, Newport News police say a child in their city died from a gunshot wound.

In each case, the children had access to a loaded gun.

These tragedies are sparking conversations within gun stores about gun safety.

"You have a loaded gun on the coffee table with a young human being that has the ability to pick it up and pull... you just really shake your head," said Steve Dowdy, the owner of Bob's Gun Shop in Norfolk.

Dowdy has sold guns over the counter for more than 30 years and said the conversation about keeping children away from guns happens every day.

The most important aspect, he said, is makings sure guns are properly contained inside the home.

"I feel like there's a big misconception when it comes to locking up guns and it starts at the price," said Dowdy. "Yes, there are more expensive options, but some are only $10."

Other resources are also available to gun owners. A spokeswoman with Portsmouth Police said they offer free gun locks to anyone who needs one:

"We encourage citizens to use caution whenever they handle a firearm. We ask that they refrain from leaving them in their vehicles unattended and unlocked. We have free gunlocks here at the department if a citizen needs one."

Most new firearms will come with a lock automatically, but it could be a different situation for previously used or older guns.

Regardless, Dowdy said it is on the gun owner to be responsible and keep weapons locked.