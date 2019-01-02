VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Kempsville business owner was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery order.

Two teens were arrested and charged with the crime.

Newly released court documents said the incident happened on January 18th around 10:30 p.m. at Brookfield Apartment Homes.

The delivery driver told 13NewsNow when he was robbed, he was just doing his job. He said in the nine years he’s owned and delivered for Han Xing, he’s never been robbed.

The driver went to an apartment door to deliver a $65 Chinese food order. He said two masked men answered the door holding guns.

Documents said the two teens forced him inside where they took the delivery order, his iPhone, wallet and about $50.

The victim said he didn’t care what they took as they let him go safely.

He said, minutes later the two men let him leave. He called 911 as soon as he got back to his restaurant.

Police investigated and arrested the two teenagers. They face robbery, conspiracy, abduction and gun charges.

The delivery driver told 13News Now his wife wanted him to stop delivering, but he said he will only deliver to areas he feels comfortable.