In an email sent to parents of students, Principal Melissa George said the alleged assault didn't happen on school grounds and wasn't school related.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An employee with Kempsville High School was arrested on a charge of domestic simple assault, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Friday.

The employee, who wasn't identified, was placed on administrative leave.