KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after he turned himself in to police, saying he killed two of his friends.

The Kentwood Police Department said they launched a missing person investigation on Monday around 11:30 a.m. for David Isner, 34. Isner's family reported him missing, saying he had not been seen since Nov. 27.

Officers went to Isner's residence on Kimball Avenue SE off 52nd Street SE, but they did not find him there.

"When the officers investigated in the home, they found an alarming amount of blood and other evidence, which was indicative from our experience, of a very violent struggle," said Kentwood Police Capt. Bryan Litwin.

Isner's vehicle was also found nearby, but his roommate was also missing.

Kentwood detectives continued to investigate and they found Isner's roommate's vehicle at a mobile home park near S. Division Avenue and 76th Street. But the roommate was not there.

Ed Fuller (left) and David Isner (right)

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Kentwood Police learned that the roommate was near 54th Street and Division Avenue. At almost the same time, the Kent County dispatch center received a phone call from a business near 54th Street and S. Division Avenue. A man asked them to call police and tell them he wanted to turn himself in for murdering his two friends.

Police responded to that area and took a 36-year-old man into custody. The suspect is Isner's roommate.

Detectives gathered information on a second victim at the mobile home park where the suspect's vehicle was found. The Kent County Sheriff's Office checked that address on Monticello Street and found a second victim, 63-year-old Ed Fuller. After talking with the suspect, detectives learned Isner's body had been taken into the city of Walker.

Police located Isner's body in an open area near Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue around noon on Tuesday. Litwin said Isner had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Both of the victims have been taken to the Kent County Medical Examiner's office.

"It is too early in the investigation to speculate on any motive and sometimes that may never be determined," said Litwin. "These are tragic incidents that have an effect on our communities as well as the families of these victims."

The suspect has been lodged at the Kent County Jail pending his arraignment.

The Kentwood Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff's Office will continue to work together on this case. Police said there is no threat to the public.

