Virginia Beach man convicted of felony after 'Kia Challenge' style car theft

City prosecutors say 35-year-old Steven Leslie Starrette was arrested in May after the city's camera system identified a stolen vehicle near East Little Creek Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was convicted of felony grand larceny in Norfolk last week for stealing a vehicle using a method described in popular social media videos as the "Kia Challenge."

According to a news release from the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office, 35-year-old Steven Leslie Starrette was arrested in May after the city's camera system identified a stolen vehicle near East Little Creek Road. Police officers found the 2013 Hyundai Accent parked at the Airport Quik Mart and approached Starrette, who was inside the store.

When the officers asked if the car belonged to him, Starrette said, "yes," according to the release, and he was taken into custody. Police also found meth on his person, and they found evidence of the vehicle being stolen: the steering column and ignition had been removed and a screwdriver, pliers and a saw were inside the vehicle.

Prosecutors also say suveillance video showed Starrette driving the stolen car.

Starrett pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court on Wednesday to felony grand larceny of an automobile, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear at an earlier court date. He will appear for a sentencing hearing on November 3.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi warned drivers of Hyundai or Kia vehicles in the release.