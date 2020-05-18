Kidnapping suspect arrested in Suffolk

Police say Shelia Shakera Scott tried to abduct a boy. Officers caught her walking with the child and when they caught up with her, she hit an officer.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested a woman who is accused of trying to kidnap a boy in Suffolk last week.

Shelia Shakera Scott, 27, was arrested and charged with abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery on a police officer or firefighter, and public intoxication.

Her arrest came after someone called police Friday morning saying that a woman had just kidnapped a male juvenile and was walking in the area of the 100 block of South 4th Street.

Officers eventually found Scott and during the encounter, she became belligerent and physically assaulted an officer. Police say she was intoxicated during the encounter, as well.

The child wasn't injured in the incident.

Scott is currently being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be filed.