KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Dare County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Kill Devil Hills police officer who's accused of assaulting a female.

Lieutenant Allen Howard was charged with simple assault of a female stemming from an incident that took place on Aug. 4.

Holland was released on Sept. 30 on an unspecified bond.

According to North Carolina criminal law, the crime of assault on a female is a misdemeanor criminal offense.

