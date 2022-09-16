York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office: Bank robbery suspect arrested in Illinois

The sheriff's office had been looking for the man who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway. John Craver was named as a suspect on Sept. 21.

YORKTOWN, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a man accused of robbing a York County bank was just caught in Illinois.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office tweeted about John Michael Craver's arrest. For the past 11 days, deputies have been looking for the man who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway.

Officials think Craver was the tall man wearing a cowboy hat, long-sleeve shirt, and sunglasses, and who brought a hatchet into the bank. They named him as a suspect on September 21.

The tweet said he was arrested by police officers in Elmhurst, Illinois -- which is about 850 miles away, or 14.5 hours by car.

YPSO hasn't said what charges he will face back in Virginia.