Kitty Hawk man pleads guilty to intent to distribute 5 kilograms of cocaine

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Thursday, a Kitty Hawk man pleaded guilty in court to allegations that he was intending to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

The Department of Justice for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Herndon Hunt Outlaw Riddle, III, conspired with co-defendant Adolphus McClain (who previously pled guilty to similar charges) to sell the drugs.

Riddle, 40, faces at least 10 years in prison, and could be given up to a life sentence for the charges.

He is scheduled to be given a sentence in the court's September 2020 term.