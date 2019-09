SUFFOLK, Va. — This is not your average ski-mask robbery.

Suffolk Police are working to track down a man who robbed a Domino's in some bizarre attire Thursday night.

Police say a man wearing an oxygen mask walked into the pizza place on Hampton Roads Parkway just before 8:45 p.m., took out a knife and demanded money.

He ran away afterward. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED: Driver robs McDonald's drive-thru at gunpoint in Newport News

RELATED: Man robbed at gunpoint in Newport News told to strip