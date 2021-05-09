He's accused of shooting and killing 4 people, including a 3-month-old baby. An 11-year-old girl was also shot and is currently in critical but stable condition.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The man said to be behind a massacre in Lakeland is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Grady Judd identified the shooter as 33-year-old Bryan Riley.

He's accused of shooting and killing four people, including a 3-month-old baby. An 11-year-old girl was also shot. As of Monday morning, she's in critical but stable condition, a detective told 10 Tampa Bay.

Investigators say Riley was a Marine for four years before being honorably discharged and spending three years in the Reserves. He did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was a sharpshooter. Riley also admitted to taking meth, according to law enforcement.

In Judd's words: "He was a decorated military veteran. And this morning, he's a cold, calculated murderer."

He also described Riley as a "survivalist" and said his truck had first aid kits.

“He was ready for battle,” Judd said. “I can tell you there were at least dozens if not hundreds of rounds fired this morning between our suspect and our deputies who were directing fire back at him to try to stop him from shooting at us."

Riley lives in Brandon and doesn't appear to have ties to the Lakeland area neighborhood where the shooting took place, according to investigators. Early indications are he had "zero connection" to the people killed, Judd said.